ICT Police to Hire Transgenders as per Self-Perceived Gender Identity on CNICs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has announced job opportunities for transgender persons who identify themselves with a different gender than the one assigned at birth.

In this regard, it has advertised 1,668 vacancies in the department and has invited applications from the transgender community as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

ALSO READ UAE’s New Immigration Rules Officially Implemented From Today

Under this Act, transgender persons will be able to apply for jobs based on their gender as mentioned in their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The spokesperson for the ICT Police stated that their appointment will be done under the general merit category.

Below is the recruitment advertisement:

In related news, ICT Police also announced plans to surveil hiking trails and parks in the federal capital with drones and a horse-mounted police force called the Mounted Patrolling Unit (MPU).

ALSO READ YouTube Will Make You Pay to Watch 4K Videos

According to the department’s Public Relations (PR) Officer, the MPU will provide security in the above-mentioned areas, along with urban belts and Fatima Jinnah Park (also known as F-9 Park) on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Moreover, DIG (Safe City), Romail Akram, maintained that the department is fully focused to protect the citizens’ lives and property by adopting the latest technology and efficient policing strategies.