TECNO Launches Color-Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile has announced the launch of its newest multi-color-changing smartphone, CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian, in Pakistan.

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is inspired by the famous Dutch Painter, Piet Mondrian’s abstract paintings. For its design and style, the device has also received a Silver Award and a Muse Design Award.

The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian features Polychromatic isomer technology keeping loyal to its ‘ndustry first” and “segment first” ideologies.

The monochrome rear panel of a device can now reliably display various changing colors in the sunlight, creating a vivid ‘light chasing’ effect.

TECNO ranks among the top smartphone brands in Pakistan, according to Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, who commented on the successful launch of the camera-focused CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian.

He said, “With the most recent release of CAMON 19 Mondrian, we hope to continue raising the bar for technology and aesthetics by providing pro-level photographic features in a smartphone at a competitive cost and providing a light-chasing encounter with these color-changing features of Mondrian to satisfy the evolving customer demands.”

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is now available all across Pakistan in the offline market. You can buy this amazing handset online through Daraz with a complimentary TECNO branding bag at a price of Rs 51,999.

