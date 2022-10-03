Zameen.com Successfully Concludes Rahim Yar Khan’s First Open House Event

Zameen.com — the largest property enterprise in Pakistan — recently organized a two-day open house event for the citizens of Rahim Yar Khan and its surrounding areas.

The said event was held at the company’s site office in Etihad Garden and was attended by a large number of people.

The said open house event featured several construction ventures for the attendees to explore, including Etihad Garden and projects launched by Zameen Developments.

All of the projects on display are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

Zameen.com Associate Director Sales (Multan) Rana Farrukh Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Rahim Yar Khan for their enthusiasm for the event.

He assured the attendees that Zameen.com would continue to play an important role in the introduction of innovative and contemporary commercial and residential projects.

While addressing the event, Senior Business Development Manager Adnan Khalil stated that Zameen.com had always tried to promote quality ventures in the real estate sector.

He went on to say that the open house event was another attempt at accomplishing that goal and that the high attendance rate at the event was a sign of the endeavour’s success.