50 Women Graduate from Unilever Pakistan and CIRCLE Women Association’s Tech Hub in RYK

A graduation ceremony for 50 women who have been trained in digital skills at Unilever Pakistan and CIRCLE Women Association’s Technology Hub was organized in Rahim Yar Khan on Monday, 3rd October 2022.

This tech hub was initiated by the two organizations to promote women’s digital literacy and inclusion in the city of Rahim Yar Khan.

The organization behind the program, CIRCLE Women Association (CWA), is a tech non-profit working on imparting digital and financial literacy and startup support to women startups, including micro and small enterprises.

During the two-month-long program, 50 female students aged between 18-30 received training on core digital concepts, platforms, and tools such as Google Suite, Canva, and social media marketing as part of an effort to increase their employability.

Unilever Pakistan and CIRCLE’s vision behind this program is to promote financial inclusion and bridge the growing gender gap in the country by empowering young women in Rahim Yar Khan.

In the next stage of the program, Unilever Pakistan and CIRCLE have pledged to train 400 more women in 2023.

Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO, Unilever Pakistan, congratulated the students on the completion of the training and said, “The city of Rahim Yar Khan has so much to offer to Pakistan’s future.”

“I am certain that the skills these young women have learned here are going to play a crucial role in their professional careers and help in accelerating gender equity and diversity in Pakistan’s workforce.”

“We will continue to support such programs and partnerships that help future proof our talent and enable women to earn a respectable and dignified income that empowers them and supports the economy of Pakistan,” Amir added.

Arif Surti, Works Director RYK, Unilever Pakistan, shared, “We are proud of these young women who not only completed their digital training but have also kick-started their careers through freelancing.”

“We are proud to announce that some of these women will be working on data analytics assignments for us and we are excited for the future of this partnership with CIRCLE,” he added.

Sadaffe Abid, CEO of CIRCLE Women Association, addressing the participants said, “The young women in Rahim Yar Khan have proven that there is nothing they cannot do if given the right opportunity.”

“Digital literacy and digital skills offer tremendous potential to boost financial growth and it is critical for stakeholders to invest in ensuring access for women and girls. I would like to extend our gratitude to Unilever Pakistan for partnering with us on this empowering initiative.”

“I am eagerly waiting for the next batch to start in the Rahim Yar Khan Tech Hub and meet the young, bright minds of the future who will contribute to Pakistan’s economy!” Sadaffe added.

Chaudhary Iqbal Hafiz, President of the Business Chambers, Rahim Yar Khan applauded the candidates for their hard work and enthusiasm and ensured continued support for such initiatives.