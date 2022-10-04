NEPRA Fines NTDC Rs. 10 million for Jamshoro Grid Station Tripping

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) on account of a partial blackout that occurred on September 01, 2021.

The blackout occurred at 16:09 hours due to lightning on the isolator D8Q11, leading to a flashover on the red phase of isolator D8Q11, resulting in tripping of the 500/220kV Jamshoro Grid Station. The generation units of K2 (1030 MW), Hub Power (60 MW), China Hub Power (600 MW) and Wind Power (310 MW) (total 2000 MWs) were affected.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Per Capita Annual Electricity Consumption Among Lowest in the World

According to NEPRA, the event resulted in power supply failures for K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) jurisdictions. The power supply to all the affected areas of K-Electric, HESCO grids, wind independent power producers (IPPs), and other power plants was restored at 18:42, except for the 500 kV HUBCO-Jamshoro Ckt, which was energized at 21:54 hrs. Overall normalcy was regained within 2.33 hours.

Prior to this, NEPRA took serious notice of the above incident and directed NTDC to constitute an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in light of NEPRA Laws, Rules, and Regulations. Accordingly, NTDC conducted a detailed inquiry on its own and the same was presented before the Authority by the transmission team of the Monitoring & Evaluation (M & E) department, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

ALSO READ Operational Inefficiency of Power Plants Cost Power Consumers Rs. 24 Billion in FY22

Subsequently, an explanation dated February 17, 2022 was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a Show Cause Notice dated July 06, 2022 under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act. However, NTDC failed to provide any response within the stipulated time period. Accordingly, ex-parte proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby NTDC was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code, and NEPRA Transmission Performance Rules 2005.