Dollar to Fall Below Rs. 200 by End of October: Dar 

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reiterated his claim that the real value of the US dollar is below Rs. 200 and said that this value will be achieved within the next 24 days.

Speaking to a private television channel, the finance minister talked at length about the value of the dollar and said that the record high price of the dollar in recent months was due to manipulation.

ALSO READ Rupee Gains Big 9th Day in a Row Against US Dollar As Import Bill Falls

He added that as the Pakistani rupee strengthens against the US dollar, the inflation rate will also significantly come down.

On a question about the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) ongoing investigation against banks for their alleged role in exchange rate manipulation, the finance minister said that the central bank will take action against banks found involved.

The finance minister expressed confidence that the decision not to increase the levy on petroleum products despite the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the contrary won’t have any implications for Pakistan.

ALSO READ 8 Banks Being Investigated for Role in Exchange Rate Manipulation: SBP Governor

Dar also said that seeking debt relief from bilateral Paris Club creditors will be his last option, adding that Pakistan can meet its financing requirements from other sources.