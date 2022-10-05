New Social Media Rules to be Finalized by End of October: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said on Wednesday that social media rules will be finalized by the end of October.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that a committee was set up regarding social media rules and has been directed to submit its report soon. The committee includes representatives from Ministry of Law, Ministry of IT and various institutions, he added.

ALSO READ Above 60,000 URLs Blocked Under New Social Media Rules

The minister further said that the IT Ministry has constituted an inquiry committee on the issue of tablets used in the cabinet meeting. Representatives of security agencies are also included in the committee, he added. The committee will inquire whether any data of cabinet meetings has been leaked.

The minister said that Tik Tok will soon set up its office in Pakistan. He added that a Facebook delegation will also visit Pakistan soon, adding that in the meeting with the Facebook delegation the opening of an office in Pakistan will also be discussed.