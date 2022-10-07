MoITT Prepares Spectrum Re-Farming Framework

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has prepared a Spectrum Re-Farming framework.

According to MoITT spokesperson, as per Section 8.5.2 of the Telecommunication Policy 2015, the first-of-its-kind draft framework for Frequency Spectrum Re-Farming prepared with recommendations from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has been uploaded on the MoITT website for open consultation.

Given the increasing worldwide demand for radio communication services, Spectrum Re-Farming is considered a powerful and innovative approach to managing the spectrum dynamically to make it available for newer applications such as 4G, 5G, broadband wireless access, digital broadcasting, etc.

The framework will facilitate in effective utilization of available spectrum, better quality and coverage of mobile broadband services, and additional revenues for the national exchequer.

After conclusive open consultation, the final draft will be submitted to the Federal Cabinet for final approval.