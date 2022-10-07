Utility Stores’ Employees Get a Huge Increase in Salaries

The government has announced a 15 percent increase in the salaries of the employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with effect from 1 July 2022.

Additionally, the daily wages of the corporation’s contractual employees have been boosted by up to Rs. 245 daily. Employees will receive the increase from 1 April 2022.

Employees will be granted the outstanding amount till October 17. In related news, the USC raised the prices of many commodities across the country last month.

The USC had raised the cost of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey, and other commodities. The price of 90 grams of branded tea had increased by Rs. 400, bringing the official price up to Rs. 1,305.

Likewise, the cost of tea whitener had jumped by Rs. 100, 200-gram dates by Rs. 40, infant dry milk supplement by Rs260, and 1kg pickle package by Rs. 84.