Fake Banknotes Suppliers Arrested in Karachi

The Karachi police arrested a gang involved in circulating counterfeit currency notes in the provincial capital’s markets on Thursday.
The five-person gang was arrested by a team of the Khokhrapar Police Station. The police recovered Rs. 118,000 in fake currency notes.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Director of Finance, Qadir Bakhsh, gave a detailed briefing about real and fake currency notes on a news channel program, saying that the central bank is adopting the best measure to ensure the detection of fake notes.
Here are some important points that differentiate real currency notes from fake ones, taking the example of a 20 rupees note:
- When the note is held up to the light, a picture of Quaid-e-Azam and the numeral ’20’ can be seen.
- At the obverse left of the note, an embedded security thread runs from top to bottom. In the embedded thread, the words ‘State Bank of Pakistan’ and the denomination ’20’ can be seen. When viewed under ultraviolet light, the security thread looks brilliant blue.
- When viewed via light, the value number ’20’ inscribed in Urdu on the note shows partly on the obverse left top and partly on the reverse right top.
- The presence of anti-scan and anti-copy line patterns on the note prevents scanning and photocopying of the precise note.
- The face of the note has decorative ornamental motifs.