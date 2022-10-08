Zaitoon is Proud to Deliver First Ever Smart File in Pakistan For Smart Living at New Lahore City

Zaitoon is proud to deliver first of its kind Smart Files for Smart Living in New Lahore City on October 6th, 2022. On the launch event, Smart file was delivered to real estate dealers via delivery drone, first time ever in the real estate sector of Pakistan.

Through Smart Files, Zaitoon proved Smart Living to be truly living up to its claim of Smart Solutions. From now on, smart living for a smart future is no more just a dream for Pakistanis, it is a reality.

Zaitoon introduced digital and smart solutions for a lifestyle beyond excellence through its state-of-the-art project SMART LIVING at New Lahore City. Moreover, Smart Living is equipped with Vertical gardens, Complete Wi-Fi coverage, and a Smart app. To ensure maximum security, 24/7 CCTV surveillance is also provided.

“Delivering the first ever smart file via drone delivery for Smart Living has truly proven that we are truly transforming the trends of real estate in Pakistan. Smart Living is equipped not only with all lifestyle amenities, but also with extravagant and one of its own kind digital living experiences.” Mr. Asghar Waseem (GM Sales & Marketing Zaitoon).

Zaitoon’s real estate trend is a catalyst for change, and it is a concept, a belief, and a philosophy event. Owing to the unshaken trust of people in its history of over three decades, it has strong faith in its future. It set off confidently towards its dreams with a forward-looking approach and within a short span of time, it is lined up among the prestigious names in the real estate sector of Pakistan.