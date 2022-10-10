All You Need to Know About HEC’s Law Admission Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for Law Admission Test (LAT) from candidates seeking enrollment in five-year undergraduate LLB degree programs.

According to details, the HEC will conduct LAT at designated test centers all over the country on 13 November. Whereas, the last date to apply for LAT is 31 October.

Here is all you need to know about HEC’s LAT:

As the name suggests, LAT is mandatory for admissions in public and private sector universities and their affiliated institutions and colleges that are recognized by the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have:

Passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent 12-year education.

Appeared in the final exams of HSSC or equivalent 12-year education and are awaiting results.

How to Apply?

Aspiring candidates can apply through HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC). Incomplete applications as well as applications submitted through any other mode will be rejected.

Applicants will be able to download their roll number slips from the ETC portal and their emails one week before the test. The HEC will also send the test details to applicants through email and SMS.

Test Fee

Applicants are required to submit a non-refundable and non-transferrable Rs. 1,250 test fee. They can deposit the fee in account no: 17427900133401, account title: Higher Education Commission, Bank: Habib Bank Limited, branch code: 1742.

Test Pattern and Syllabus

Division of Questions Marks Nature of Questions Essay (either in English or Urdu) 15 200 words maximum Personal statement (either in English or Urdu) 10 200 words maximum MCQs: English 20 Synonyms, antonyms, prepositions MCQs: General Knowledge 20 – MCQs: Islamic Studies 10 – MCQs: Pakistan Studies 10 – MCQs: Urdu 10 Vocabulary MCQs: Math 5 Basic math Total marks 100 Passing marks 50

Deadline

The deadline for submitting applications for LAT is 31 October.

Important Note

Applicants will be required to bring the original candidate copy of the paid challan form as well as the original CNIC, otherwise, they will not be able to sit in the test.

