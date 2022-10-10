HEC Invites Proposals for Pakistan-France PERIDOT Research Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is inviting applications from Pakistan’s faculty members of all public and private universities under the PERIDOT Research Program, a joint initiative of Pakistan and France.

The program is aimed at developing the latest scientific and technological cooperation between both countries’ higher education institutions and research laboratories by mobilizing researchers from both sides.

Here is all you need to about the PERIDOT Research Program:

The PERIDOT awardees will be selected through a merit-based, independent, and transparent selection process. It is inviting research proposals in the below mentioned three areas:

Sustainable Energy, Environment, and Climate Change.

Agriculture, Food Security, and Health.

Humanities and Social Sciences.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Hold a full-time faculty position at a public/private university for research funding.

Hold a Ph.D. degree (or equivalent) in relevant field.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the program is 18 November 2022.

How to Apply

France’s Application Process:

Joint project (single application) will be submitted on the Campus France website.

As the online procedure is in French, applicants should develop a single joint application in English. The French Principle Investigator (PI) will submit the application on the above-mentioned website.

Applicants can download the English version of the French online application’s outline here.

Pakistan’s Application Process

Applicants can apply online through HEC’s online portal.

Applicants are required to upload the already developed joint application (that was submitted on the Campus France portal) in the document section.

Funding Details

The HEC and its French counterpart will share the funding equally.

The funding for the core research project will be borne by the concerned Pakistani and French universities/institutes.

HEC and its French counterpart will provide funding only for travel and living expenses to the researchers involved in the projects.

The HEC will cover: Round trip, including inland travel at Rs. 280,000. €125 per day for a short stay of up to 10 days. € 65 per day for a long stay between 10 days and 1.5 months.

France will cover: Travel expenses of French researchers. Living of French researchers staying in Pakistan.

The funds will be provided on an annual basis, for a maximum of three consecutive years in accordance with the approved budget.

More Information

Applicants are advised to get in touch with the below-mentioned individuals or visit HEC’s website for more information regarding the program.

For France:

Scientific and Higher Education Attachée, Sabine Vermillard, [email protected]

For Pakistan: