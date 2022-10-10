Banking Mohtasib has Provided Relief of Rs. 639 Million to Customers in 2022 So Far

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs. 639.1 million to the banking customers by disposing of 20, 239 complaints during the first nine months of the current calendar year (CY22)

The office of Banking Mohtasib received 24,100 complaints from January to September including 11,162 from Prime Minister’s Office, according to an official statement.

The Head of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Kamran Shahzad said in a statement that customers should not disclose their personal and financial information to any third person under any circumstances. He said that if customers follow the guidelines they can protect themselves from fraud and forgeries.

It may be pointed out here that out of 20,239 complaints, 19,742 or 98 percent complaints were resolved amicably while 497 or 2 percent complaints required resolution through formal orders.