S&P Global Achieves a Double Win at Asia Risk Awards 2022

S&P Global has won two honors in the recently held Asia Risk Awards 2022. The Asia Risk Awards is the longest-running and the most prestigious award for firms and individuals involved in Asia’s derivatives markets and risk management.

They won the first award for “Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) Management Solution of the Year,” and the second award by S&P Global Market Intelligence for its comprehensive margin ecosystem across the entire collateral management cycle, “Margining Solution of the Year”.

S&P Global stands at the forefront when it comes to management solutions and seamless operations, which centralizes market and reference data, connectivity to industry utilities, automated workflow, and optimized collateral firm-wide.

The two awards confirm that S&P Global’s approach toward innovative and efficient operational workflows is exemplary. These entail reference data offerings ranging from cash and derivatives to data valuation and analytics for equity to decode and interpret cash flow, workflow, and financial statements.

Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, was hopeful of these two awards being a preamble for many more honors to come their way, saying, “The awards are a testament to S&P Global’s aspiration and strategy to achieve excellence with a holistic nature of our solution to support a global client base of financial institutions.”

He elaborated, “Winning FRTB Management Solution of the year and Margining Solutions at Asia Risk Awards is gratifying for us as it has confirmed the value of our product and vision on the global map but it is also a verification of our perfectly guided strategies.”

Commenting on the value of FRTB, Jean Zottner, Traded Market Risk Product Manager at S&P Global, said, “The product set combines our established risk-factor modeling, risk calculation engine and datasets (real price observation and time series data), with new software innovations, which we have built from the ground up.”

“They combine advanced risk analytics with the latest big-data technologies to offer best of breed for implementing the next generation of risk framework in full compliance with FRTB,” he added.

When asked to comment on the firm’s Margining Solution, Zaid Shahzadeh, Executive Director of Pricing, Valuation and Reference Data at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated, “The quality of our service – especially IM calculation built on the foundation of our Portfolio Valuations service – is widely recognized with a large client base and a 15-plus-year track record.”

“This is coupled with our solution’s comprehensive and holistic nature along the entire collateral management lifecycle to support the varying needs of our Asia-Pacific and global client base,” he added.