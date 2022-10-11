FBR Reshuffles 61 Officers of Inland Revenue

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled 61 officers (BS-17–21) of the Inland Revenue (IR) Service, including three Director Generals of different directorates, on Monday. The FBR has also reshuffled 12 BS-19 officers, 20 BS-18 officers, and 12 BS-17 officers of the Inland Revenue Service.

The FBR issued three different notifications in this regard on Monday. According to a notification, Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Immovable Property, Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi), has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations, Islamabad.

The FBR has reshuffled 16 officers (BS-20) of the IR, including two Director Generals. According to the notification, Mr. Abdul Wahid Uqaily, Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Withholding Taxes, Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Director General (OPS) Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis, Islamabad. Mr. Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Withholding Taxes Islamabad. Dr. Shah Khan, Commissioner (Peshawar Zone) Regional Tax Office Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue (WHT) Regional Tax Office Peshawar. Zubair Bilal, Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Multan, has been transferred and posted as Director General (OPS) (BTB), FBR (HQ) Islamabad and Zahoor Ahmad Panwar, Commissioner, (Audit-II) CTO Karachi, has been transferred and posted as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi).

ALSO READ FBR Issued Over 1 Million Tax Notices to Registered Persons/Entities in FY22

The FBR also transferred Tariq Hussain Sheikh, Project Director (Track & Trace Systems), Inland Revenue Operation FBR (HQ), Islamabad and posted him as Project Director (Track & Trace System-South), Inland Revenue Operations Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad. The officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of Project Director (Track & Trace System-North), IR Operations Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad, as per rules.

The Board has reshuffled Sheikh Zahid Masood from the post of the Chief (Admin Pool) of FBR (HQ) Islamabad and posted him as Chief (IR Operations Wing) of FBR (HQ) Islamabad. Hazoor Bux Laghari, Commissioner (Sukkur Zone) RTO Sukkur, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Zone-II) RTO II Karachi, Khaliq Farooq Mian, Commissioner (Sialkot Zone) RTO Sialkot, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Enforcement-I) CTO Lahore; Dr. Muhammad Aslam Mari, Commissioner (Zone-II) RTO II Karachi, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Audit-III) CTO Karachi; Muhammad Ayaz, Commissioner (Corporate Zone) RTO Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Peshawar Zone) RTO Peshawar; and Zaigham Abbas, Commissioner (Zone-I) RTO Sargodha Chief, (Sales Tax-Operations) Inland Revenue Operations, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The FBR has also transferred Naib Ali Pathan from the post of Commissioner (Audit-III) CTO Karachi and posted him as Commissioner (Audit-II) CTO Karachi. Iftikhar Amjad has been posted as Chief (IR Operations Wing) of FBR (HQ) Islamabad on his return from deputation. Noman Malik, Commissioner (Enforcement-I) CTO Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Sialkot Zone) RTO Sialkot, and Shaukat Hayat, Commissioner (WHT) RTO Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner (Corporate Zone) RTO, Peshawar.

ALSO READ FBR Formulating New Scheme for Traders to Replace Fixed Tax Regime

The officers who were drawing performance allowance prior to the issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance at the new place of posting.

The abovementioned officers are directed to send the charge Relinquishment/Assumption to FBR immediately after Relinquishment/Assumption of charge for record and further necessary action.