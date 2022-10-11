Finance Minister Dar Leaves for USA to Hold Parleys With IMF and World Bank Officials

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, is to request the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease the terms of the program and also request the World Bank (WB) for an early release of funds.

The finance minister embarked on his visit to America today to talk with both the IMF and the WB. Ishaq Dar will hold meetings with IMF and WB officials on the sidelines of the annual meeting.

Dar will discuss the current economic situation and the loan program with the IMF and is also expected to meet with the officials of the international rating agency, Moody’s. The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Finance Secretary will also participate in the talks.

On Saturday, while addressing a press conference, the minister categorically dismissed the speculation regarding approaching the Paris Club for the rescheduling of loans from the multi-lateral lenders and donor agencies.

Moreover, regarding the recent Moody’s credit rating, the minister said that they had complied with the report in haste, adding that the ministry had submitted its response in its press release.

Last month, Prime Minister met the WB and IMF officials in UN sidelines and discussed the current flood situation and sought relief in the program terms, which they had promised to take positively.