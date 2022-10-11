Greentree Holdings Ltd Invests Rs. 1.56 Billion in TRG Pakistan

Greentree Holdings Limited has invested a handsome amount of Rs. 1.56 billion in TRG Pakistan by way of acquiring over 10.4 million shares at the cost of Rs. 149.74.

Greentree Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of TRG International, has enhanced its shareholding to 140 million shares, which is over 25 percent stake in TRG Pakistan.

Greentree Holdings Limited is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and a subsidiary of TRG International (TRGIL).

This SPV was set with the purpose of acquiring TRG Pakistan shares from the market in order to utilize the proceeds from the sale of its stake in E-Telequote (a subsidiary of TRGIL) and to maximize the value & capital return to its shareholders.