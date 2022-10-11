Post Office Audit Points to Rs. 3.5 Billion Flaws

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised audit observation amounting to Rs 3.5 billion during the audit of the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD).

AGP in its audit report on the accounts of the Postal Sector audit year 2021-22 has pointed out irregularities of Rs. 815.950 million related to procurement and management of accounts with commercial banks, Rs. 112.47 million related to cases of fraud, embezzlement, and misappropriation, Rs. 386 million to value for money and service delivery issues and receivables of Rs 1.28 billion.

During the audit of PPOD for the year 2020-21, it was observed that in 12 formations, management detected 28 cases of fraud, misappropriation, and embezzlement of government money involving Rs. 54 million on account of saving bank payments, pension payments, value payable articles, utility bills collection and motor vehicle tax collection. It was observed that the department did not complete the disciplinary actions against the officers/officials involved in these cases, and the amount was also not recovered.

During the audit of PPOD for the year 2020-21 it was observed that in three formations, an amount of Rs. 40.63 million was fraudulently withdrawn through fake signatures of pensioners by the concerned GPO staff. Further, in some cases, it was also observed that applications and affidavits against which payments were made were not signed by the pensioners, and pensions for the same period were paid on different dates using fake names and signatures. In some cases, the arrears of pensions were shown as paid to pensions without fulfillment of codal formalities.

During the audit it was observed that six formations of PPOD incurred an expenditure of Rs. 141.45 million on account of printing of stationary and forms from Pakistan Post Foundation without obtaining the rates from the Printing Corporation of Pakistan in violation of instruction, therefore the expenditure incurred in this account was held irregular.