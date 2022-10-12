CDA to Open Rawal Dam Underpass for Traffic on Monday

Rawal Dam underpass in Islamabad will finally become operational on Monday. A media report has revealed that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will likely inaugurate the long-awaited project himself.

According to the update, Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the PM that the relentless floods had stalled the Rawal Dam Interchange construction work, leading to a delay.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki to Pause Production Again For Three Days

Furthermore, CDA had to change the project’s original contractor due to an operational disagreement, which also delayed the project. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the delayed construction work and ordered a swift completion of the project.

During his visit to the site, the prime minister expressed his displeasure with the rate of progress and instructed the relevant authorities to speed up construction.

Rawal Dam Interchange consists of multiple slip roads, an underpass, an overhead bridge, and a Margalla Town underpass. The con­struc­tion work near the intersection of Murree Road, Club Road, and Park Road has concluded.

ALSO READ Car Prices Have Increased By Almost 47% Since January

An official stated that the CDA has been working diligently to expedite existing development projects including Islamabad Expressway expansion, IJP Road rehabilitation, Rawal Dam flyover, 7th Avenue flyover, 9th Avenue flyover, 10th Avenue flyover, and Bhara Kahu Interchange.

Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA, Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, stated that they planned to complete the underpass by 1oth of this month, but rains continued interfering with their original schedule.