Japan Intends to Enhance its Investment Portfolio in Pakistan’s Power Sector

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuiro Wada, told the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Khurram Dasgir Khan, that the government of Japan intends to enhance its investment portfolio in the power sector of Pakistan.

The minister lauded Japanese investment, particularly in the energy sector. He highlighted that Pakistan’s energy sector offers vast opportunities for investment, especially in renewables. The Japanese ambassador appreciated the solar initiative of the government and mentioned Japanese companies are interested.

The Ambassador called on the Federal Minister of Energy in Islamabad today and expressed satisfaction at the current level of excellent bilateral ties. The Minister appreciated the longstanding engagement of Japan with Pakistan in improving its economic and social infrastructure.

The Japanese Envoy expressed gratitude for Khurram Dastgir’s presence at the funeral of the late former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and reiterated Japan’s support during the devastating floods in Pakistan.