PSW to Digitize All Trade Related Documents and Processes

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is digitizing all cross-border trade-related processes, procedures, regulatory and information requirements and allows for electronic processing of customs declarations and other cross-border trade-related documents. This also includes import permits, licenses, export certificates, and other documents, providing a paperless and streamlined cross-border trading environment.

Trade officials from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan participated in a Peer Learning Initiative on best practices in Single Window’s implementation and management today. The three-day event will be held from October 12–14.

The Peer Learning Initiative (PLI) on Single Windows Implementation and Management is organized by the International Trade Center in the framework of the European Union-funded Ready4Trade Central Asia (R4TCA) and hosted by the Pakistan Single Window.

ALSO READ Pakistan is Close to Signing Mutual Trade Agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan: Commerce Minister

The event brings together public and private sector customs and trade experts from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to share their knowledge, experiences, and regional best practices for the development and implementation of the national single window.

In his welcome note, Mr. Pierre Bonthonneau, ITC Senior Trade Facilitation Adviser, said, “Peer Learning Initiatives are to network with the same people who are facing similar challenges, to exchange ideas for bringing reforms and to create a human infrastructure that is necessary for coordination and connection of countries for trade reforms.”

Pakistan recently rolled out its own Pakistan Single Window on June 30, 2022, in line with its commitments under the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement. The system integrates Pakistan Customs, the Department of Plant Protection, the Animal Quarantine Department, the Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, and the Export Development Fund.

Moreover, 29 commercial banks are also integrated with the PSW platform for the exchange of cross-border trade-related financial information in real-time. PSW has successfully integrated with the IBM/Maersk-owned Tradelens system, while technical discussions for integration with the China Single Window are currently in progress.