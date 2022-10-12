Renewable Energy: Powering Tomorrow’s Businesses

The energy sector is evolving rapidly and is no longer just the future but the present. Renewable energy around the world has already become the most affordable source of power.

Countries around the world are beginning to see the benefits of solar power, in terms of financial savings and environmental responsibility, and making the changes necessary to complete the shift.

Water canals in developing economies, for example, are covered in solar panels, and so are the canopies over German autobahns, and the roofs of schools in the United States, too.

In Pakistan, many companies are cognizant of this imperative shift to renewable energy and are actively making the switch to improve cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

On Pakistan’s adoption of newer forms of energy, Sohaib Asif Sipra, a veteran in the renewable energy sector and Vice President of Energy Solutions at Wateen, believes that Pakistan stands at a pivotal time in history where this shift can be a game-changer for business efficiency.

“In today’s business world, companies of all sizes are increasingly considering adopting renewable energy as the source of electricity to power their livelihoods,” says Sohaib.

“The time to act on making a positive change is now, and it requires access to and use of renewable electricity at scale. We see an immense opportunity in offering companies around the nation the possibility of powering their dreams and visions with solar and other renewable technologies,” he adds.

The economic variables of solar technology have changed so dramatically that replacing traditional electricity grids with solar and wind has become the logical alternative.

The switch to sustainable forms of energy is a significant leap forward that is destined to have an enormous impact on the future of business in the country.

Experts believe that other countries will catch up to the sustainable energy shift in the near future. The main reason why solar energy is quickly becoming the logical alternative for electricity generation is the increased efficiency and decreased cost of renewable power.

What’s even more promising is that the entire industry continues to grow with limitless possibilities, promising efficiency and affordability.

Wateen understands that solar energy is not just a countermeasure for the deterioration of the environment, but also an important push for the economy.