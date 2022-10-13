Makers of Burka Avenger Launch Free Online Animation Courses

Unicorn Black, the production company behind the award-winning series Burka Avenger, is offering free online training to students across Pakistan in 3D Animation, Unreal Engine, and Storytelling.

The Peace Train Animation Training Program aims to provide skill-based training to 100 students across Pakistan.

Students can choose from any of the following two programs:

3D Animation and Storytelling (Diploma Program)

Unreal Engine and Storytelling (Unreal Certified Training Program)

The opportunity is open to students across Pakistan wishing to pursue a career in the field of animation. Students are expected to have basic knowledge of Maya and/or Unreal Engine software.

The Peace Train Animation Training Program is now accepting applications from across Pakistan and students can apply by visiting the website of Burka Avenger.

Unicorn Black has partnered with Epic Games (creator of Unreal Engine), Reality Forge (Pakistan’s first and only Unreal Authorized Training Center), and Muflehun, a US-based security and technology resource center, to provide this training.

The training program was launched earlier today in Islamabad, with notable dignitaries from all walks of life attending the event.

Speaking about the training courses at the launch event in Islamabad, director/producer, music icon, and CEO of Unicorn Black, Haroon said:

Over the past few years, our organization has taught and mentored dozens of trainees who have gone on to obtain lucrative jobs in the animation industry across Pakistan, UAE, Malaysia, USA, and other countries. There is an incredible amount of potential in the animation industry and our goal is to help it flourish in Pakistan.

He also mentioned that post-COVID-19, online learning has become the catalyst for driving interest and urgency in personal and professional growth.

The training programs have been designed by a team of industry professionals. Each batch will be of 6 months duration with classes 2-3 days a week. At the end of each batch, students will work together in batches to develop an animated video with the theme of peace.

The training programs are uniquely tailored to the needs of the industry while at the same time helping promote peace and tolerance among the youth of the country.

The global market size of the animation industry is around $270 billion and is expected to grow to $415 billion by 2025. Pakistan has a huge potential to become a part of this growing industry.

The animation training will provide specialized training in 3D animation, after which students will have acquired the skills to obtain jobs as well as work on freelance projects in the field of animation.

Animation is not just used in the media industry but has also been adopted in various fields including education, healthcare, engineering, and defense.

Best known for its international hit TV series Burka Avenger, Unicorn Black is a multi-award-winning and internationally reputed animation production company. Major awards and accolades won by the company include:

Peabody Award winner

International Emmy Award Nominee

Best TV Show: Asian Media Awards

Gender Equity Prize: Prix Jeunesse (Germany)

Rising Star Award: Canada International Film Festival

Nation Innovation Award: Art & Design

Named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential fictional characters

Following the event, ProPakistani asked the CEO of Unicorn Black Haroon how he aims to motivate the younger generation to take up different career paths, like animation and gaming, instead of the traditional professions such as doctors and engineers.

Haroon responded,