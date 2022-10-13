OGRA to Conduct Public Hearing Before Granting License to PGPL

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sought public comments and announced a hearing before it makes a decision to grant the license for the sale of natural gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to Pakistan GasPort Limited (PGPL).

The authority has sought public comments so that all persons and parties who are likely to be affected by the grant of this license can file objections and written comments for intervention requests addressed to the Registrar OGRA, and may also appear at the Public Hearing to be held by the authority on October 20.

According to the notification released by the regulator, PGPL has applied under the OGRA Natural Gas (Licensing) Rules, 2022 on 07-03-2022, for the grant of a license for the sale of natural gas and RLNG. PGPL owns a hundred percent of the PGP Consortium Limited (PGPCL), which owns and operates an LNG Import Terminal at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The applicant also has an Operation and Services Agreement (OSA) with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for storing and re-gasifying LNG.