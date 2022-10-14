Bank of the Future Forum 2022 Brings Together Pakistan’s Banking Sector Thought Leaders

NdcTech, a leading IT & consulting firm providing transformational services for the banking sector globally, and Temenos, the world’s leading banking software company, co-hosted the 11th edition of Bank of the Future Forum, one of the largest financial conferences in the world.

This event brought together more than 25 Global Speakers and over 500 attendees from the banking sector, influencers, decision-makers, regulators, fintechs, analysts, and media.

The event discussed key topics in the banking industry including composable banking, mobile banking, digital banking, cloud banking, etc. Exciting demos were also presented on trending topics such as buy now pay later, payments, core banking upgrades, etc.

Various fintech companies such as HID Global, Huawei, Validata, Abris Consulting, & ACI Worldwide showcased their innovative products and offerings and networked with industry experts from the banking and IT sector

In her welcome address, Ammara Masood-CEO, NdcTech, talked about the key milestones achieved by NdcTech over the years and how their 22 years of partnership with Temenos has strengthened by leaps and bounds.

She also spoke about the way forward for NdcTech after its acquisition by Systems Limited and the company’s vision of developing scale, building offshore competencies, and transforming banks in newer markets.

Asif Peer, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Systems Limited shed light on the upcoming trends and opportunities in the global banking sector and how to leverage them.

He also talked about how Systems Limited, now with NdcTech is on course to become the largest Temenos partner in the region, as the two companies will work aggressively in expanding their combined footprint to newer territories across the globe.

John Schlesinger, Chief Enterprise Architect, Temenos, explained that Composable banking requires moving away from monolithic banking and engaging in value chain banking.

He shared his insights that for banking to be composable, the technology that supports you must decompose itself and once broken down into modules and services, it needs to be recomposed.

Finally, the element of connecting to the outside world is what makes banking composable, and which eventually enables banks to innovate in hours and deliver value in days.

Lee Allcorn, Director, Temenos MEA, talked about the significance of the MEA region to Temenos and what the future roadmap of Temenos for this region looks like.

He also shared insights on how this region has a huge demand for Islamic Banking as few of the largest Islamic Banks in this region are running on Temenos software.

A panel discussion was conducted on pivotal trends in the digital banking industry where thought leaders from the Pakistani banking sector, such as Shahzad Ishaq, Chief Digital Officer, MCB, Iqbal Fazal Ali Khan, Group Head Digital banking, Meezan Bank, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, Chief Digital Officer, NBP shared their thoughts on why banks need to be contextual, relevant, and provide seamless customer experience through simple and easy to use interfaces.

“The banking industry has been disrupted in a positive way as digitalization stands at the forefront while we navigate through challenges and opportunities,” stated Asif Akram, Chief Operating Officer, Systems Limited while moderating this panel discussion.

With that one of the largest banking technology conferences came to a fruitful end while creating a plethora of shared knowledge for the attendees.