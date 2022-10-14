FBR Seizes Huge Cache of Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recovered a huge cache of non-duty paid cigarettes in an operation in Karachi.

According to sources, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Karachi under instructions from DG I&I-IR Islamabad in collaboration with Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) carried out a successful operation on a tip-off about a huge quantity of non-duty paid/local cigarettes stored in a warehouse in Malir area of Karachi.

During the operation, the team headed by Deputy Director I&I-IR Karachi recovered 1,100,000 sticks of cigarettes comprising 110 cartons.

The officials have shown strong resolve to continue such operations in the future to curb trade of illicit tobacco and to promote tax culture in the city.