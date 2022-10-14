Infinix Now Taking Pre-Orders for ZERO 20

Smartphone brand Infinix is now taking pre-orders for its 60 MP OIS + EIS-based front camera phone – ZERO 20.

Being dubbed as the first-of-its-kind camera phone supporting Dual Image Stabilization in the form of Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization, Infinix ZERO 20 fulfills major videography and photography requirements.

Infinix ZERO 20 is priced at Rs 56,999, but upon pre-ordering from Infinix Official Ecommerce Store – Xpark between 14th October and 20th October, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 with a free gift of Infinix XE20 for the first 50 buyers only.

Infinix ZERO’s 60MP front camera is one of the most stable Vlog cameras offering hardware-based Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Users would just have to switch on Ultra-Stability mode in order to unlock Dual Image Stabilization for making videos and capturing photos.

The front camera, also equipped with Auto Focus (AF), captures accurately every time with crisp details on the go. Not just the front camera, the rear camera of 108MP also aids to reimagine the mobile photography experience.

CEO of Infinix, Joe Hu, expressed his views about ZERO 20, saying, “We are glad to introduce the ground-breaking and first-of-its-kind camera phone in the world. By providing its devoted users all around the world with the most updated devices outfitted with cutting-edge technology, Infinix has once again set the standard for the industry.”

Also, being a smartphone operating on the powerful 6NM MediaTek Helio G99 processor, Infinix ZERO 20 offers stellar performance.

The two-octa core arm cortex of MediaTek Helio G99 outputs great intelligence ensuring non-stop usage and complete sync with all the features of Infinix ZERO 20.

Also featuring a 6.7’’ FHD + AMOLED display, Infinix ZERO 20 simply ensures all industry-leading features are in the palm of one’s hand.