NEPRA Approves Significant Reduction in FCA for K-Electric for August

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs. 4.89 per unit in the fuel charge adjustment (FCA) of K-Electric (KE) for the month of August.

According to the notification released by the authority, K-Electric had requested a reduction of Rs. 4.21 per unit in FCA for the month of August. The authority held a public hearing on the FCA for August on September 29, 2022.

Prior to this, the FCA for July was charged to consumers with a reduction of Rs. 4.12 per unit, as per NEPRA. The FCA for the month of August charged to consumers will be Rs. 0.77 per unit less than that of July. The FCA will be applicable to bills for one month only.

According to NEPRA, the FCA will not apply to lifeline customers, domestic consumers for up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).