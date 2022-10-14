PepsiCo Pakistan and Pandamart Announce Strategic Q-commerce Collaboration

PepsiCo Pakistan, one of the country’s largest food and beverage companies, and Pandamart by foodpanda, Pakistan’s biggest and fastest-growing Quick-commerce platform, have joined hands for strategic collaboration.

This collaboration will drive the accelerated growth of the food and beverages category on foodpanda’s e-Grocery platform, jointly utilizing the business strengths of both parties to best serve their consumers.

The signing ceremony of this collaboration was held in Lahore where leadership teams from both companies were present. The celebration was made even more special as both teams jointly ran the trial of the New 7Up Strawberry Lemonade by making it possible for customers to acquire it quickly through Pandamart.

This collaboration will provide consumers with the convenient choice to order PepsiCo’s world-renowned snacks and beverages from the comfort of their own homes through Pandamart’s quick delivery model.

Online shopping for essentials for consumers has been made hassle-free in the past couple of years with the advent of quick commerce (Q-commerce) and on-demand delivery.

With 30–60-minute delivery models, consumers can now enjoy a quick turnaround solution to all their PepsiCo snacks and beverages needs, especially receiving chilled beverages that are ready to drink or serve.

With this collaboration, both companies will be driving their respective missions: PepsiCo aiming to create more smiles with every sip and bite, and Pandamart by foodpanda aiming to be a one-stop shop for grocery and other essentials, providing simple, fast, and convenient delivery to their consumers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Senior Franchise and Key Accounts Director PepsiCo Beverages, Saad Munawar Khan, shared, “Our consumers are the heart of our business at PepsiCo. Agility in capturing the right opportunity to serve our consumers and customers is our top priority.”

“Through this collaboration with Pandamart, we are enabling our business partners to provide consumers with the best value deals, innovations and availability of their favorite beverage products delivered chilled at their doorstep. I look forward to exciting programs for the consumers through this collaboration and wish the best of luck to the team at Pandamart,” he added.

Senior Commercial Director PepsiCo Pakistan, Mohammad Khosa, added, “E-commerce is booming in Pakistan and transforming the way in which modern consumers are shopping online. We are observing an unprecedented e-commerce growth indicating the consumers’ appetite for convenience in this digital age.”

“Our top-most priority is being consumer-centric and driving strategic collaboration to stay ahead and deliver an exceptional retail experience. I am confident that with Pandamart we will tap into growing demand and give our consumers more choices and digital channels to order their favorite snacks and beverages!” he added.

Reinforcing the strength of this collaboration, Director Pandamart and New Verticals, Ibad Ahmed, said, “As the leading Q-commerce player in Pakistan, Pandamart by Foodpanda is immensely pleased to strengthen our partnership with PepsiCo Pakistan.”

“The signing of this e-JBP charts a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations. With our data-backed insights, we look forward to bringing PepsiCo’s world-leading beverage and snack brands to our customers with tailored and personalized offerings,” he added.