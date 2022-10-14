RCCI Urges Govt to De-Seal Centaurus Mall

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has urged the government to immediately de-seal Centaurus Mall, the major business hub of Islamabad.

Rafiq said that the employment of thousands of families is connected to this center. Notwithstanding political affiliation, the mall should be opened in the public interest, he added.

ALSO READ Investigation Reveals Real Cause of Fire at Centaurus Mall

He stated that business activities have already slowed down due to the economic crisis. The government should facilitate the masses and the business community.

He further added that the Centaurus administration is fully cooperating with the district administration. He said that the mall should be de-sealed as the restoration work, repairs and renovations will take time. Due to the temporary closure of the mall, many daily wage earners have lost their jobs, he added.