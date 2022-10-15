Amazfit Falcon Launched With Smart Training and Massive Battery Life

Amazfit is taking it up against the likes of Apple Watch and Pixel Watch with its latest high-end offering, the Amazfit Falcon. It stands out among the crowd with its AI training algorithm called Zepp Coach and a battery that can last up to two weeks.

In terms of design, it looks quite like a regular rugged watch made with durability in mind with its titanium body and a screen that is protected by sapphire glass.

This is on top of a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution and 1000 nits peak brightness. It can easily be taken for swimming or a shower with its 20 ATM water resistance.

Amazfit Falcon’s smart training coach, known as the Zepp Coach can offer personalized workout recommendations based on your physique and experience. This should help improve performance and avoid overtraining. There are over 150 sports modes to choose from and it can save your data for better recommendations.

The display stays on during workouts so you don’t need to keep waking the screen to look at your progress. The usual health tracking features are here as well such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement, stress management, and more. You can connect your workout data to programs such as Apple Health, Adidas Running, and Strava.

You can also get accurate directions outside with dual-band GPS and it supports other satellite positioning systems as well. It brings 4 GB of local storage so you can listen to music directly from the watch via Bluetooth headphones.

Last but not the least, the Amazfit Falcon is fit with a 500 mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Chinese smartwatch has a starting price of $499, so it takes on the likes of high-end wearables from Apple and other brands.