Dar Urges IMF and Multilateral Donors to Offer Greater Policy Support

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday called for greater policy support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral donors.

The finance minister urged IMF to tailor its response to the situation in Pakistan and similar countries, by taking into consideration the serious economic, social and political challenges that these countries face in the backdrop climate induced calamities.

The finance minister was addressing meeting of MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in in Washington DC.

The IMF Managing Director highlighted challenges facing regional economies including from climate change events citing Pakistan’s damaging floods. She expressed her deep sympathies with Pakistan and assured Fund’s full support.

The finance minister committed to complete the Fund program despite challenges and welcomed new IMF instruments (Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) and Food Shock Window under Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to support countries.