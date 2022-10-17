Karachi’s Heat Wave Continues This Week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a temperature of 38°C in Karachi on Sunday, predicting that the heat is expected to persist for three more days because of the inactive sea breeze.

This was announced through the PMD Early Warning Centre forecast.

The temperature was reportedly felt even higher due to the 79 percent humidity in the city. It is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C in the afternoon for the following three days.

Renowned weather analyst, Jawad Memon, had predicted last month that temperature in the city might rise during the second half of October, saying that a cyclone near Myanmar could move into the Bay of Bengal, creating a low-pressure area that might suspend the sea breeze.

According to PMD, the weather is also expected to remain hot and dry in the other districts of the province.