Karachi People’s Bus Service Fares Increased by 100%

Sindh’s government has approved a 100% increase in the People’s Bus Service (PBS) fares. It gave this authorization to National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) — the federal entity that operates and maintains the PBS — citing a rise in operational expenses due to the route extension.

Sources privy to the development told Dawn that the decision came about at a fare revision committee meeting. The meeting saw participation from NRTC, Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), and third-party engineers.

According to details, the maximum fare from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Tower is now Rs. 100. The previous fare rate was Rs. 50, however, the 58-kilometer extension has prompted the 100% increase.

The route begins at Allah Wali Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and ends at Tower via Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, the Malir neighborhood, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council Karachi.

A Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) official, on the condition of anonymity, complained about an increase in fares even for shorter distances. “They are no longer charging Rs. 50 as a minimum fare for shorter distances,” he stated.

ALSO READ Yet Another Suzuki Alto Quality Issue Angers Social Media

He added that NRTC will raise fares on all PBS routes starting next month due to higher fuel prices. People have also spoken out against the decision to increase bus fares by a huge margin, stating that the service is pointless if it charges the same as rickshaws and taxi cabs.