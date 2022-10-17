Private Universities Are Receiving Charters Without Mandatory Scrutiny

Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, has asserted that private universities are being awarded charters in a haphazard manner and without any due consideration in the province.

He addressed a presser on Wednesday and contended that the indiscriminate awarding of charters to the private sector universities is resulting in poor quality of education.

He recalled his term as the Education Minister and claimed that Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), and the Higher Education Department (HED) used to scrutinize before granting any charter.

He further stated that the education policies are not framed on time such as in the cases of Aitchison College and Lawrence College, where policies have not been developed even after two years, which resultantly hinders the performance of higher education institutions.

Moreover, he lamented the irregular appointments on statutory positions in universities and remarked that it is important to appoint Controllers of Examination, Registrars, Deans, Treasurers, and Vice-Chancellors (VC) on time in order to guarantee good governance in the universities.