Govt to Start Remodeling Lahore’s Kalma Chowk Next Month

Punjab’s government will begin work on the Rs. 5 billion Kalma Chowk remodeling project in Lahore next month.

In a recent meeting between the technical team of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) officials, the departments finalized the traffic diversion plan for the CBD Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass construction.

Riaz Hussain, Executive Director at PCBDDA, called the meeting on Sunday, which saw participation from Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, SP Traffic Asif Sadiq, and the DSPs.

The PCBDDA technical team explained that, during the first phase of construction, one side of Main Boulevard will remain open to traffic traveling from Barkat Market to Liberty Market.

The service lane will be open for traffic coming from Firdous Market via Ali Zaib Road, Barkat Market, and Ferozepur Road. The plan also included a clean passage for the residents of Falcon Society, they added.

Regarding the traffic plan, Hussain stated:

SP traffic has principally agreed with the traffic diversion plan with minor changes. We will keep the people updated with the changes in the plan as there is any development.

The project — also known as the central business district square — will begin with the Kalma Chowk underpass, which will separate it from the first underpass access, and will continue to the Lahore Central Business District and another underpass before turning towards Firdaus Market (Ali Zaib Road) from the Center Point.

ALSO READ Yet Another Suzuki Alto Quality Issue Angers Social Media

It will also include several on-ground projects on Gulberg’s main boulevard, as well as underground sewage and drainage upgrades.