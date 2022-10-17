Sony Launches World’s Most Compact 3LCD Laser Projectors

Sony Corporation has launched the world’s smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors named VPL-PHZ61, and VPL-PHZ51.

According to the details, both models feature the broadest vertical shift of +55 percent among projectors with fixed lenses, making them easily mountable on the ceilings of any room.

Additionally, VPL-PHZ61 has a brightness of 6,400 lumens (7k-lumen center), while the VPL-PHZ51 has a brightness of 5,300 (5.8k-lumen center). Even in a well-lit space, the greater lumens assure crystal-clear visuals combined with Sony’s Reality Creation technology.

Furthermore, these projectors are also capable of accepting 4K60P input, making them compatible with 4K video sources. Meanwhile, Reality Creation enhances their overall sharpness, resolution, and image clarity even if it’s a photograph, text, etc.

They support HDMI and HDCP2.3 and can display 4K imagery without the need for a converter, while Sony’s Reality Text optimizes text-based presentations by showing sharper letters and lines with better readability.

Besides, they feature intelligent settings that let the projectors adapt as per the usage patterns, and thanks to the use of specialized Bright View technology, colors maintain their contrast and richness even in heavily illuminated areas.

Their ambient light sensor automatically synchronizes their settings by collecting data about the surrounding environment. Moreover, they also use an innovative filter that doesn’t require cleaning.

However, Sony hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability details of VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51. We’ll keep you posted on any new details as they are revealed.