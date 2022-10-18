Cabinet Approves Rs. 5 Billion Grant for Population and Housing Census

The federal cabinet has approved a grant of Rs. 5 billion for conducting the 7th Population And Housing Census.

According to details, the federal cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to continue the 7th Population and Housing Census without any hurdle.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday had deferred the Rs. 5 billion technical supplementary grant (TSG) summary for the conduct of the Population and Housing Census.

Sources said that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the last meeting approved the final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 and also decided that the process of the next census should start as early as possible according to international best practices by using the latest technology.

In compliance with the said decision of CCI, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) started preparatory work to conduct the first-ever digital population and housing census and the Planning Minister constituted a census advisory committee to devise recommendations for the adoption of international best practices.

The committee had recommended carrying out the census digitally with real-time monitoring and geo-tagging of all structures at the block level.

Sources said that the activities for conducting the 7th Population and Housing Census are in full swing and the pilot census was completed on August 3, 2022.