Islamabad’s F-9 Park Should Get Bike-Tracks: Cycling Association

The Islamabad Cycling Association has proposed bicycle lanes at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park), as it is the city’s largest urban park and yet does not contain the facility yet.

The addition of cycling lanes will add to the park’s appeal for visitors, who come in huge numbers to enjoy the tranquil surroundings.

ALSO READ World Bank Appoints Experts to Implement Indus Water Treaty Properly

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) accepted the proposal and has begun planning the project in collaboration with private-sector professionals. The bike routes were planned over 50 years ago as part of the Islamabad Master Plan, however, dedicated bike lanes were introduced just a few years ago with the goal of promoting a greener environment and improved public health in the city.

Islamabad used to be a pollution-free capital with hardly any traffic and citizens preferred to commute by bicycle. Green Force, an organization of environmentalists, has been campaigning for years, unsuccessfully, to make Islamabad a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city.

Bicycles are, ironically, still not permitted in the F-9 Park, spanning 750 acres in size. However, the relevant authorities have now focused their attention on this situation. So far, the civic agency has constructed bike lanes on Constitution Avenue, Gomal Road, Faisal Avenue, F-8 Park Track, and Kachnar Park.

A CDA official revealed that the authority intends to follow the city’s Master Plan in order to achieve its goal of making a green capital city. These efforts will include the introduction of bicycle and pump tracks, as well as open gyms for park visitors. The measures are expected to help foster a cycling culture in the Federal Capital.