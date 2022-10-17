Pakistan’s Power Generation Down 10% in 1QFY23

Pakistan’s power generation has slumped by 10 percent to 41,081 GWh on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023 (1QFY23). The country’s generation stood at 45,790 GWh during the same period of the previous fiscal year (1QFY22).

According to data released by Topline Securities, in September 2022, the power generation also declined 8 percent on a month-over-moth (MoM) basis, to 12,878 GWh.

Power Generation for 1QFY23

During 1QFY23, lower generation was observed from hydel (4 percent on a YoY basis), RLNG (34 percent on a YoY basis), coal (23 percent on a YoY basis), and furnace oil (30 percent on a YoY basis).

However, an increased generation was observed from nuclear (34 percent on a YoY basis), solar (19 percent on a YoY basis), bagasse (26 percent on a YoY basis), and high-speed diesel (41 percent on a YoY basis).

Power Generation for September 2022

The decline in power generation during September 2022 was mainly due to lower generation from hydel (13 percent on a YoY basis), regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) (77 percent on a YoY basis), coal (39 percent on a YoY basis), and gas (3 percent on a YoY basis).

On contrary, an increased generation was observed from nuclear (77 percent on a YoY basis), wind (103 percent on a YoY basis), solar (34 percent on a YoY basis), and bagasse (106 percent on a YoY basis).

Major Contributors during 1QFY23

The major contributors during 1QFY23 were hydel (35.9 percent), RLNG (13.9 percent), coal (13.2 percent), nuclear (10 percent), furnace oil (7.3 percent), gas (9.7 percent), and wind (3.3 percent).

Major Contributors during September 2022

During September 2022, the major contributors in power generation were hydel (34.2 percent), nuclear (17.6 percent), RLNG (14.1 percent), coal (11.3 percent), gas (9.4 percent), furnace oil (8.4 percent), and wind (3.6 percent).

Cost of Generation

In 1QFY23, the fuel cost for power generation surged by 56 percent on a YoY basis to Rs. 10.2 per unit against Rs. 6.5 per unit during 1QFY22.

The fuel cost for September 2022 soared by 46 percent on a YoY basis to Rs. 9.9 per unit against Rs. 6.8 per unit during September 2021. However, on a MoM basis, a decrease of 1 percent was observed in the cost of fuel.