KP Govt to Abolish Thousands of Vacant Posts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to scrap thousands of vacant positions in public departments across the province.

As per the details, KP Finance Department has sent the summary of the vacancies to the Administrative Secretaries of various departments after collecting details about the matter.

Reportedly, all the vacant positions will be terminated if the relevant departments do not confirm them within a month.

Last month, it was revealed that KP’s literacy rate dropped from 57 percent in 2018-19 to 55 percent in 2019-20.

Provincial Elementary and Secondary Education Department disclosed these figures in response to a question from Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal’s (MMA) member, Inayatullah Khan, in the Provincial Assembly’s secretariat.

In 2008-09, the province’s total literacy rate stood at 50 percent. It surged to 57 percent in 2018-19 but dropped to 55 percent in 2019-20.

Besides, the number of out-of-school children, aged between 5 and 16 years, is 30 percent of the overall children population in the province, and out of that 30 percent, 40 percent are girls.