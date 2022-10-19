Karachi University Appoints Security Guard As Criminology Lecturer

A security guard at the University of Karachi (UoK) has been appointed as a Visiting Lecturer in the university’s department of Criminology after completing his Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) degree.

Akhtar Nawaz, a 35-year-old, completed his MPhil while working night shifts and completing his coursework during the day.

He revealed in a video for a news channel that his research thesis for the MPhil was about the hurdles faced by the government and law enforcement agencies in trying to control street crimes.

Nawaz also plans to study for and attain a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree.

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Nawaz says that after he started studying at the university, he gained a lot of knowledge and was able to write a letter to the KP government regarding the water shortage in his hometown.

He said that he was given night shift duty at his request as he wanted to focus on his studies during the day, saying that sacrifices are necessary to achieve one’s goals.

He further stated that he may have neglected his responsibility towards his family for the time being by focusing on his studies and taking night shift duties. Still, he aims to prioritize his family’s needs since he could not have achieved his goals without their support.