Karachi Will Have An IT University: AlKhidmat Chief Vows

President AlKhidmat Foundation – Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman vowed that an IT university would be established in Karachi for promoting skilled-based education among youth if he is elected as mayor of the district government.

Addressing a large number of candidates who appeared in the aptitude test for the ‘Bano Qabil Program’ launched by the AlKhidmat Foundation, a welfare wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter offering skill-based training to youths of the city in the field of information technology, he said IT education will be promoted at the school levels mainly in the public schools being run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

There were 49,000 public sector schools in the province while the provincial education budget was in billions of rupees but no educational development could be seen in the province, he mentioned.

He said the Alkhidmat had made history by launching the program. He added that the test would provide a foundation for the youth of Karachi to excel in the IT field and the program would enable the youth of the city to become an asset to their families, city, and country.

According to a statement issued by Alkhidmat—the social welfare wing of the JI, in collaboration with leading educational institutions and a team of professionals is offering freelancing, web development, application development, graphic designing, digital marketing, and Amazon Virtual Assistant courses under the Bano Qabil Program.

The eligible students would be participating in four-to-six-month courses, following the completion of which the Alkhidmat would be supporting them in their job hunt. The aptitude test was held at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi. Before the test, the participants took an oath that they would remain loyal to the Islamic ideology of Pakistan, play their due role in the development and progress of the country and the city, and would not indulge in any activity that could bring shame to their families and country. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman administered the oath.

All the courses that usually cost between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 each would be offered free of charge to the participants.