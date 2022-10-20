PTCL, Nokia to Explore Innovative ICT Solutions for Govt, Cities, Industries, and Businesses

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Nokia have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore innovative ICT solutions for industries, government, cities, and businesses throughout Pakistan.

The purpose of this MoU is to collaborate and tap into the potential of the ICT market and catalyze the digital transformation of enterprises across Pakistan.

Under this MoU, PTCL and Nokia will engage in discussions to strategize and build a go-to-market plan to address industry needs selling PTCL solutions with Nokia products and services including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking, and edge computing platform.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, “PTCL is the largest ICT services provider having a wide footprint across Pakistan. PTCL is playing a pivotal role in driving digital transformation throughout Pakistan, meeting the need for collaboration in the ICT segment.”

“This will create synergies to revolutionize various sectors such as healthcare, education, automotive, retail, energy & utilities, cities and agriculture as well as other industrial segments across Pakistan, enabling all geographical areas with modern ICT technologies and a better future,” he added.

Imran Durrani, Head of Customer Team for PTCL Group at Nokia, said, “Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 485 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors.”

“This MoU with PTCL is yet another testimony to further strengthening the long-term relationship between us. At Nokia we will leverage our industry-leading private wireless products and services including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to empower PTCL to cost-effectively offer digital solutions to their enterprise customers across a wide spectrum of segments,” he added.

PTCL endeavors to offer its customers enhanced service quality, and faster speeds, and enable a simplified network architecture that increases operational efficiencies.