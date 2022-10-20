Rahbar App Launched to Help Find The Nearest and Quickest NADRA Center

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is making it easier to find the nearest and quickest processing center with the launch of a new app called Rahbar. This will not only show you all the locations for NADRA centers but will also let you do a lot more with a few taps.

The citizen-centric mobile app was announced by NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik. He said:

Citizens residing in Pakistan were unable to know about the location of NADRA centres that best suit their vicinity. With Rahbar, the citizens can now make a well-informed decision about visiting any NADRA centre, keeping in view the location, distance, number of applicants-in-waiting, and average processing time through their mobile phones.

As his announcement says, the app will let you see all the relevant information related to NADRA centers such as location, distance, number of applicants waiting at the site, and the average processing time for citizens.

He said that this initiative aims to turn NADRA processing centers from simple registration sites to citizen service centers, claiming that the app will aid citizens as much as possible. It is available on Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.

You can download @NadraPak RAHBAR App at iTune or Google Play stores at your convenience. Request your feedback with positive criticism as it helps us to improve. /2#innovation #Governance #DigitalPakistan pic.twitter.com/gn8DECQ8n7 — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) October 19, 2022

There is no sign-up required as the app takes you straight into the main menu without asking for any information. It lets you search for NADRA centers through location and also shows you a list of them on the side. You can open any of the service centers for more details.

The app currently features 8 cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Muzaffarabad, and Quetta. You can also search by city if you tap on any of the given cities. The app can easily switch between English and Urdu languages with a toggle button in the top right corner.