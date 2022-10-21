Govt to Promote Electric Vehicles to Counter Climate Change in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the acute effects of climate change in Pakistan. He urged the relevant arms of the government to ensure the prevention of factors responsible for climate change.

PM stated that the government will implement a comprehensive strategy to increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and build large-scale infrastructure across the country.

He acknowledged the adverse impact of the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars on the environment.

Sharif stated that the government is actively working towards the development of sustainable and environment-friendly energy infrastructure. “I have recently approved a 10,000 MW solar power project in the country,” PM stated.

He added that the government is also encouraging investment in renewable energy to make Pakistan self-sufficient in this sector. He further stated: