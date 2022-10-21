Traffic Police Fines Over 59,000 Bikers for Not Wearing Helmets in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is continuing its strict crackdown against violation of traffic laws.

The department issued fines to 59,409 motorcyclists during the past two months for not wearing helmets. A spokeswoman for ICTP stated that the department also fined 12,589 cars and bikes for having illegal license plates.

IGP Islamabad, Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, directed that particular efforts be made to guarantee that the city’s traffic system is exemplary in terms of ensuring the abidance of the law.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Dr. Mustafa Tanveer, praised the efforts of the force and stated that an aggressive campaign, as directed by IGP Islamabad, is currently underway to guarantee a safe road environment in the city.

The IGP instructed the authorities to:

Ensure that traffic rules and regulations are adhered to by everyone, regardless of status or rank

Be calm and courteous when issuing traffic infraction fines to road users

Use all available resources to assist the general public

According to IGP’s orders, special squads have been deployed at several locations to enforce traffic laws against violators, including motorcyclists and those using unlicensed and non-standard number plates.

The goal of this program, according to the CTO, is to provide a safe road environment in the city and to protect people’s lives.