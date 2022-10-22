FIA Cybercrime Wing Registered 46 FIRs Against Child Abuse in 2022

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing’s specialized unit to counter online child abuse has registered 46 FIRs against online child abuse in the year 2022.

According to a document available to ProPakistani, the respective unit has arrested 45 people accused of online child abuse in the current year till now.

According to FIA CCW, a specialized and dedicated unit to counter online child abuse was established in 2021. The unit was established in all 14 Cybercrime Reporting Centers with specialized investigators. The unit in total has registered 100 cases of online child abuse since February 2021.

FIA CCW also highlighted that an international liaison has been established for obtaining online access to Cyber Tipline (CT). With the assistance of Meta, online access to Cyber Tipline Reports was made possible through a web-based system called Complaint Management Tool. CCW has accessed more than 52 countries till now.

It was also mentioned that the specialized unit is engaged in handling and investigating high priority Cyber Tipline Reports. Due to the high volume of Cyber Tipline Reports, prioritization criteria are established by specialized investigators based on Tipline Reports.