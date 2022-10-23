Dar Directs Authorities to Remove Bottlenecks to Revive IT Exports

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Sunday to discuss the issues related to the IT sector’s declining exports and measures to bring it back to a growth trajectory.

Speaking in the meeting of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Dar emphasized the importance of the IT sector and said that government accords priority to the sector to tap its true potential.

The finance minister said that the sector has immense potential for growth and could play a significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

The minister, considering the proposals of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, directed the concerned authorities to take steps for the facilitation of the IT sector and remove bottlenecks in order to encourage its exports.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary IT, Chairman FBR, Chairman PTA, and other senior officers attended the meeting.